Rockets forward Andrew Cristall in action against the Spokane Chiefs at Prospera Place on Nov. 18. (Steven Dunsmoor/Submitted)

Kelowna Rockets’ Cristall earns some All-CHL honours

Forward named to CHL Team of the Month

The work that Kelowna Rockets forward Andrew Cristall has done this season is not going unnoticed.

The 17-year-old Burnaby native has been rewarded for his 12-game point streak with a naming to the CHL’s Team of the Month for November.

In nine games throughout the month, Cristall managed a whopping 23 points, including nine goals. He managed five points in one game against Prince George.

On the season, he has 43 points in 21 games, trailing only the Regina Pats superstar Connor Bedard, who was also named to the Team of the Month.

Defenseman Lukas Dragicevic of the Tri-City Americans is the only other representative from the WHL.

Cristall and the Rockets take on the Spokane Chiefs on the road on Dec. 2 to start the month.

