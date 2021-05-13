Kelowna Rockets conclude season with 3-2 victory over Victoria Royals

The Kelowna Rockets capped off their season with a 3-2 win over the Victoria Royals at Prospera Place on Wednesday (May 13), finishing the year with a record of 10-5-1-0.
Rockets forward Alex Swetlikoff and defenceman Jake Lee both had multi-point nights; both recorded an assist and a goal each. Roman Basran’s 28 saves and defenceman Noah Dorey’s first WHL goal secured the Rockets victory.
Kelowna outshot Victoria 38-30, while both teams came up empty on their power play attempts: the Rockets were zero-for-five and the Royals were zero-for-four.
The matchup concludes the shortened 24-game schedule for the 2020-21 WHL season — made even shorter for the Rockets due to several COVID-19 cases within the team cohort.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no playoffs nor a Memorial Cup tournament this year.
@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.