Kelowna Rockets conclude season with 3-2 victory over Victoria Royals

The matchup concludes the shortened 24-game schedule for the 2020-21 WHL season

Teammates flock to Kelowna Rockets forward Alex Swetlikoff as he celebrates a goal against the Victoria Royals at Prospera Place on May 13. (Contributed)

The Kelowna Rockets capped off their season with a 3-2 win over the Victoria Royals at Prospera Place on Wednesday (May 13), finishing the year with a record of 10-5-1-0.

Rockets forward Alex Swetlikoff and defenceman Jake Lee both had multi-point nights; both recorded an assist and a goal each. Roman Basran’s 28 saves and defenceman Noah Dorey’s first WHL goal secured the Rockets victory.

Kelowna outshot Victoria 38-30, while both teams came up empty on their power play attempts: the Rockets were zero-for-five and the Royals were zero-for-four.

The matchup concludes the shortened 24-game schedule for the 2020-21 WHL season — made even shorter for the Rockets due to several COVID-19 cases within the team cohort.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no playoffs nor a Memorial Cup tournament this year.

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets burned in 10-2 loss to Kamloop Blazers

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets end 2-game skid with win over Prince George

@aaron_hemens

aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kelowna Rockets