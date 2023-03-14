Kelowna Rockets captain named WHL Player of the Week

Gabriel Szturc collected four points in eight games over the course of the week

An eight-point week has earned Kelowna Rockets captain Gabriel Szturc WHL Player of the Week honours.

The 19-year-old collected three goals (including a game-winner), five assists, and a shootout winner in four games last week. After single-point efforts on both Wednesday and Friday night, four of the eight points came on Saturday night when the Rockets clinched their playoff spot in Spokane. The Rockets won 5-4 in overtime in a game where Sztruc scored the overtime winner.

In Sunday’s win in Tri-City, Szturc collected two assists, the winning goal in the shootout, and went 15/22 in the faceoff circle.

Szturc has 73 points (21 goals, 52 assists) in 52 games this season, destroying his previous career highs. 12 of his 21 goals have come on the powerplay. With the 73 points, he’s tied for 19th in WHL scoring this season and 10th in assists. He is also eighth in faceoff percentage among skaters with 600 or more faceoff attempts (57.1 per cent).

In his WHL career, Szturc has 114 points in 119 games. He was named the Rockets captain back in January.

