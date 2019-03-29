Kelowna Rockets announce Memorial Cup incentives for season tickets holders

The stage is being set for the return of the Memorial Cup to Kelowna in 2020.

The Kelowna Rockets will host the four-team, 10-day tournament and festival in May of next year, and the Rockets, alongside the city, are continuing the steps to prepare.

“We have been able to complete the groundwork required for this tournament and we are now excited to get the community involved in this incredible national event,” said Tom Dyas, Memorial Cup committee chair.

The Rockets announced the pricing for the Memorial Cup early on Friday, with special deals being available for Rockets’ season tickets holders.

Current season tickets holders have first dibs at Memorial Cup tickets, while fans looking to purchase 2019/2020 season tickets will be next in line for cup tickets.

Ticket packages start at around $567 for the six round-robin games, semifinals and final game. More information can be found here.

The Kelowna Rockets were bounced out of the playoffs in early March, the first time the team hasn’t advanced since 2007, so Rockets’ general manager Bruce Hamilton and staff are focusing on developing the best team possible for the 2020 Memorial Cup.

The cup invites the winners of the three league of the CHL, the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL, into one best-of-the-best tournament. The host city, which will be Kelowna in 2020, gets an automatic berth into the tournament as the fourth team.

“When I look at our hockey club, I feel we need to add probably four players, and we’re into that already. I’m confident that we’ll get the players we need to make us even more competitive,” said Hamilton.

Popular Kelowna Rockets’ icon Josh Gorges, who was part of the Rockets’ winning team in 2004 when Kelowna last hosted the cup and is now part of the current Rockets’ front-house, said that the 2004 experience was something he’ll always remember.

“It’s hard to explain, we didn’t know as players at the time, we were kids, really you don’t know what to expect, you don’t know what the city is going to be like,” said Gorges. “Seeing the people walk around in their jerseys, seeing the buzz, you could feel it.”

“It might have been one of the best Memorial Cup up to that point.”

The Rockets’ won the bid to the 2020 Memorial Cup in October 2018. It will be nationally broadcast and will invite hockey fans from North America to Kelowna for the 10-day citywide event.

Dyas, alongside Tourism Kelowna and the City of Kelowna, said the tournament will be welcomed back to Kelowna with open arms.

“We know this tournament is going to continue to showcase Kelowna as a world-class destination,” said Dyas.

“And will last in the memories of not just hockey fans but also the residents of the Okanagan Valley.”

