Kelowna Rockets alumni celebrate Stanley Cup win

The Kelowna Rockets’ Cal Foote warms up before a game against the Spokane Chiefs on January 10, 2017. (Marissa Baecker/Kelowna Rockets)

While many Canadians are grieving Montreal’s Stanley Cup Finals loss, Luke Schenn and Cal Foote celebrate.

The former Kelowna Rockets are members of the 2021 Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning. While these defensemen did not play in the finals, their names will be engraved on the Stanley Cup.

This is Schenn’s second Stanley Cup win, his first being with the Lightning in the 2020 season. Drafted by the Rockets in the 2004 season, Schenn played with the Rockets for three seasons. This victory makes him the first Rocket ever to win back-to-back Stanley Cups, and only the second ever to win multiple cups.

Foote began his career with the Rockets in 2013, and also played three seasons before being drafted by the Lightning in 2017.

Tampa Bay claimed their third Stanley Cup in franchise history, and second in as many seasons, by defeating the Montreal Canadiens in five games in the 2021 Stanley Cup Final.

Former Rockets Scott Parker (2001), Travis Moen (2007), Duncan Keith (2010, 2013, 2015), Kyle Cumisky (2015), Madison Bowey (2018), Schenn (2020, 2021) and now Foote (2021) have all won the Stanley Cup.

