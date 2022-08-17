Kelowna Rocket off to World Junior quarterfinals

Szturc and his Czechia teammates take on the Unites States at 7:30 p.m.

A Kelowna Rocket will playing in the quarterfinals of the IIHF World Junior Championships later today (Aug. 17).

Forward Gabriel Szturc and Team Czechia are taking on the United States with a trip to the semifinals on the line.

It will be a tough task for Szturc and his team as they battle an American team that went 4-0 in round robin play. Czechia went 1-2-1, finishing fourth in group A.

Through four games, Szturc has a goal and is a -3.

Gabby #WorldJuniors update! Czechia will face USA in the quarter-finals tomorrow at 7:30 pm. Through four games during the preliminary round, Gabriel Szturc averaged 16:54 minutes of ice time, posting a goal and six shots on net. 📸 Martin Voltr pic.twitter.com/mTiingrRTX — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) August 16, 2022

Puck drop on the quarterfinal is at 7:30 p.m. The game is available to watch on TSN 4.

