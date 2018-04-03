B.C. masters men’s championship hosts (left to right ) Rob Koffski, Pat Ryan, Randy Nelson and Glen Brennan. -Image: Contributed

Kelowna rink at Canadian masters finals

Rob Koffski rink in Cloverdale for 16-team national men’s championship

The Kelowna Curling Club’s Rob Koffski rink is serving as the host team this week at the Canadian Men’s Masters Curling Championship on the Lower Mainland.

Koffski, third Pat Ryan, second Randy Nelson and lead Glen Brennan are among 16 teams—in two eight-team pools—competing at the Cloverdale and Peach Arch Curling Clubs.

The Koffski team was the runner-up at B.C. masters men’s curling championship last month in Creston, losing to Cloverdale’s Craig Lepine in the final.

The Kelowna crew is playing in a pool with New Brunswick, Northern Ontario, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, Quebec and Yukon.

Play began Monday, with the top four teams from each pool to qualify for the championship round, with the playoffs to follow.

The national final is set for Sunday afternoon.

