Canucks Henrik and Daniel Sedin look on from the bench. At the Sedin’s last home game, the 50/50 jackpot surpassed $1 million. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Kelowna residents can join 50/50 raffle at Vancouver Canucks game

The raffle is open to all of B.C. for a guaranteed prize of $500,000 on Nov. 27.

People in Kelowna, and all over B.C., now have the chance to join the same 50/50 raffle as the hockey fans who’ll be at the Vancouver Canucks game on Nov. 27.

An online system will allow fans to join in and win the same jackpot as the fans at the game against the LA Kings. And for this special event, the jackpot is guaranteed to be at least $500,000.

The 50/50 funds, which are expected to surpass $1 million, will go to support the Canucks Autism Network, Canuck Place Children’s Hospice, and the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

“This is an amazing opportunity for us to generate excitement and significant funds for charity,” said Paolo Aquilini, President of the Canucks for Kids Fund. “We have a great opportunity for fans to participate in history with one lucky fan winning a life changing prize. But more importantly, we have an unprecedented opportunity help children and families across B.C. who need the support.”

Canucks Sports and Entertainment is trying to set the largest North-American 50/50 jackpot record, a record that was previously set on Daniel and Henrik Sedin’s last game in April which reached $1.01 million.

Tickets can be purchased at www.nhl.com/canucks/fans/5050

