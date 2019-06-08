Kelowna pumped for inaugural CrossFit games

The CrossFit popularity in Kelowna is bulking up, and the Okanagan Grizzly Games looks to grow the community.

The inaugural games take place Saturday morning and give both elite and amateur teams of two a chance to put their strength and competitiveness on the line and possibly win some prizes and cash.

Games co-creator Lars Seitzinger said that the games are an initial starting point for something bigger.

“To get all these gyms to work together and bring CrossFit under one big spectrum, and grow into a kind of fitness festival,” Seitzinger said.

“The is the first (games) in Kelowna, and we want to celebrate the community of fitness and health and see it grow.”

READ MORE: Comic headliners join Kelowna Comedy Festival

READ MORE: Volunteers needed for 55+ Games in Kelowna

Seitzinger works with Pro Motion Clinic in Kelowna and alongside his partners, including CrossFit Okanagan, they looked to bring a competitive CrossFit games to Kelowna, but they know that with the first year there are baby-steps involved.

They came across the name ‘Grizzly Games’ as Kelowna translates to ‘grizzly bear’ in an Okanagan language, and looked to get 30-50 contestants for the inaugural Okanagan Grizzly Games.

“We have 40 this year,” Seitzinger said.

“We wanna create our own type of games and cater to what the Okanagan offers,” he said on the future of the games. “Beach activities and mountain activities and use what Kelowna’s known for fitness events.”

READ MORE: Kelowna restaurants feeling surge courtesy of Raptors’ success

For the first year of the Okanagan Grizzly Games, contestants will first compete at CrossFit Okanagan and then move to the Apple Bowl for outdoor competitions.

Rain or shine.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.