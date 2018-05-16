Kelowna paddlers make waves on Skaha Lake

Local paddlers won three events Saturday at Duel in the Desert

Members of the Kelowna Paddle Centre made their presence felt at the 20th edition of the Duel in the Desert.

Local paddlers won three events and finished second in two other races Saturday on Penticton’s Skaha Lake.

In the women’s ultralight event, Team Canada Elite took top spot in 41:37.

In mixed ultralight, KPC Mixed Open took first with a time of 44:04, while KPC’s Rockets crew was second with a time of 47:45.

In the men’s ultralight boats division, KPC Prune Pickers took top spot in a time of one hours 19 minutes nine seconds, while KPC Jim’s Paying was second in the two-lap, 18 km race in 1:20:42.

In women’s ultralight boats, the Kelowna Paddle Centre’s Tahiti Women showed the way in 1:21:05.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.