Kelowna Owls’ Nicole Torozan defends a Yale Lions player during senior girls AAA quarter-final action at Langley Events Centre on Feb. 28. Photo: Paul Yates Vancouver Sports Pictures

Kelowna Owls look to defend crown at girls basketball provincials

The Owls advance to the semi-finals, play Friday night against top seed team

The defending provincials champion Kelowna Owls will be in for a tough semi-final match after a narrow victory in the quarter-finals at the 2019 BC Secondary Provincial Champions. Kelowna entered the tournament with the fifth seed this year, and will play the first seed Semiahmoo Totems in the semis Friday night.

In the quarter-finals, the Owls overcame a three point deficit in the final three minutes over the fourth seed Yale Lions and won 65-64. Owls’ Jaeli Ibbetson lead the Owls with 21 points and 20 rebounds, while Kennedy Dickie had 15 points and 14 rebounds, and Rylee Semeniuk scored 13 points to push the Owls onward to the semi-finals.

Kelowna started the tournament with a win over the 12th seed Mount Baker (Cranbrook) on Feb 27. The provincials tournament invited the top 16 teams from across the province. The other Okanagan team to be invited was the Okanagan Mission Huskies who had the eighth seed. The Huskies lost to Semiahmoo in the quarter-finals, and will play Yale for a Friday afternoon for a chance to place in the top six.

The Owls will take on the Totems Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Langley Events Centre and if Kelowna can get the win, will play in the tournament finals Saturday night.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UBC Okanagan player wins 2019 Sylvia Sweeny Award

Just Posted

Beer league brawl in West Kelowna blows up on social media

A video of the Feb. 17 incident went viral with pick-ups from TSN, and Jay and Dan

Kelowna man hiking High Rim Trail for service dog funding

Robert Farrer wants to raise the costs of training one PTSD service dog

Me Too movement founder to speak in Kelowna

Tarana Burke will be at the Kelowna Community Theatre March 6

Bank robber sought by Kelowna cops

RCMP responded to a robbery at a bank on Pandosy Street early Friday morning

Unsolved crimes in Kelowna includes washer, dryer and more stolen from West Kelowna

CrimeStoppers searches for information on crimes from West Kelowna, Kelowna, and Lake Country

Okanagan salon offers free haircuts for homeless

Crystal Cove Salon is offering free services to the less fortunate once a month

Okanagan cities to celebrate B.C. Transit Driver Appreciation Day

BC Transit to help celebrate the day by handing out “Thank You” cards to customers to share with their transit drivers on Transit Driver Appreciation Day, Monday, March 18.

NDP MP Nathan Cullen will not be seeking re-election in northern B.C. riding

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP calls it quits after 15 years

Indigenous-owned sustainable scallop farm gets licence

Prince Rupert-based Coastal Shellfish scallops will be sold live in B.C.

“Hangry” kids prompts petition for longer lunch time at B.C. elementary schools

Parent concerned school lunches are coming home uneaten and kids hungry and tired

Wilkinson apologizes for comments made about rental crisis

BC Liberal leader was under fire for calling renting a ‘fun’ and ‘wacky’ time

Cat-phishing tops list of Better Business Bureau’s 10 scams of 2018

More than 50,000 scams were reported across Canada last year

Canada approves extradition for Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou

Chief financial officer is wanted in the United States on allegations of fraud

Canada announces shipwreck plan that could sting dumpers with $6M in fines

While Spain maps its sunken treasure galleons, Canada cracks down on modern shipwrecks

Most Read