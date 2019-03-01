Kelowna Owls look to defend crown at girls basketball provincials

The defending provincials champion Kelowna Owls will be in for a tough semi-final match after a narrow victory in the quarter-finals at the 2019 BC Secondary Provincial Champions. Kelowna entered the tournament with the fifth seed this year, and will play the first seed Semiahmoo Totems in the semis Friday night.

In the quarter-finals, the Owls overcame a three point deficit in the final three minutes over the fourth seed Yale Lions and won 65-64. Owls’ Jaeli Ibbetson lead the Owls with 21 points and 20 rebounds, while Kennedy Dickie had 15 points and 14 rebounds, and Rylee Semeniuk scored 13 points to push the Owls onward to the semi-finals.

Kelowna started the tournament with a win over the 12th seed Mount Baker (Cranbrook) on Feb 27. The provincials tournament invited the top 16 teams from across the province. The other Okanagan team to be invited was the Okanagan Mission Huskies who had the eighth seed. The Huskies lost to Semiahmoo in the quarter-finals, and will play Yale for a Friday afternoon for a chance to place in the top six.

The Owls will take on the Totems Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Langley Events Centre and if Kelowna can get the win, will play in the tournament finals Saturday night.

