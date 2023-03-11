The Kelowna Secondary School Owls lost in the AAAA BC Provincial semi-finals to Semiahmoo on Friday night at the Langley Events Centre. (LEC Media/Contributed)

The Kelowna Secondary School Owls lost in the AAAA BC Provincial semi-finals to Semiahmoo on Friday night at the Langley Events Centre. (LEC Media/Contributed)

Kelowna Owls fall in AAAA provincial basketball semi-finals

The Owls will take on Oak Bay on Saturday for third place

The Kelowna Secondary School (KSS) Owls’ run for the AAAA provincial championship has come to an end.

On Friday night, the fifth-ranked Owls lost in the semi-finals to the No. 1-ranked Semiahmoo Thunderbirds by the score of 96-68. The 28-point difference is Semiahmoo’s smallest margin of victory in the tournament.

Semiahmoo set the tone early with a 34-point first quarter, helping them advance to their second straight provincial final.

For the Owls, Nash Semeniuk led the team with 28 points.

Despite not making the finals, the Owls have a chance for a medal when they play for third place on Saturday at 1 p.m., at the Langley Events Centre. They take on Oak Bay.

READ MORE: WHL player from West Kelowna suspended for remainder of regular season

READ MORE: Kelowna tennis player aces the pro circuit

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. High School BasketballKelownaOkanagan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Princeton Posse skates to 4-1 victory over North Okanagan and clinches division finals
Next story
Kelowna Rockets beat Vancouver, get help in standings; 1 point away from playoff berth

Just Posted

The Kelowna Rockets need one point on Saturday night to clinch their playoff spot. (@TheWHL/Twitter)
Kelowna Rockets beat Vancouver, get help in standings; 1 point away from playoff berth

Attendees at the 2023 Fierté Canada Pride conference in Kelowna. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Conference in Kelowna working to amplify queer voices in rural areas across the country

The Kelowna Secondary School Owls lost in the AAAA BC Provincial semi-finals to Semiahmoo on Friday night at the Langley Events Centre. (LEC Media/Contributed)
Kelowna Owls fall in AAAA provincial basketball semi-finals

Coldstream firefighters battle a house fire Friday, March 10. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Fire breaks out in North Okanagan home

Pop-up banner image