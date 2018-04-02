Kelowna Olympians to be honoured Wednesday

Stuart Park in Kelowna will host Kelsey Serwa and Tess Critchlow in a Welcome Home Celebration

Kelsey Serwa (left) won Olympic gold in ski cross, while Tess Critchlow was a top-10 finisher in snowboard cross competition. -Image: Olympic.ca

Two of Kelowna’s Olympic stars will be on display Wednesday afternoon at Kelowna’s Stuart Park.

Ski cross champion Kelsey Serwa and snowboard cross athlete Tess Critchlow will be honoured during a Welcome Home Celebration, hosted by the City of Kelowna and PacificSport Okanagan.

Serwa won her second career Olympic medal, capturing gold at the 2018 Olympic Games in PyeyongChang. Critchlow, a medalist on the World Cup circuit, cracked the top-10 at the Olympics in Korea, with a ninth-place showing.

“We are so proud of the accomplishments of all our home grown athletes past and present,” said Doug Nicholas, Sport & Event Services Manager. “Cheering on athletes of this caliber is exciting for the whole community. Seeing local athletes like Kelsey or Tess compete on the world stage inspires others to get active and dream big.”

Two other Kelowna athletes, Ian Dean (ski cross) and Julia Ransom (biathlon), also competed at the 2018 Olympic Games.

The celebration will be held in Stuart Park, 1430 Water Street, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. and offer an opportunity for residents and fans to meet Kelowna’s athletes while enjoying refreshments and other activities.

Mayor Basran will be hosting a question and answer period with the athletes from 4 to 4:30 p.m., which will be available to watch through the City’s Facebook channel, via Facebook Live.

On Sunday, in a precursor to today’s event, Big White Ski Resort held a daylong party for Serwa to honour Kelowna’s gold medal champion.

“It’s wonderful to be home, to get to celebrate with all these wonderful people,” said Serwa. “The support for me has been everything. It motivated me to shoot for these Olympics.”

