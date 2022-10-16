Kelowna Olympians break the tape at the Canadian Marathon Championships

The Okanagan Heat prepared two local Olympians to win the Canadian Marathon Championships with spicy times.

Trevor Hofbauer, UBCO Heat cross country athlete, and Malindi Elmore, the Heat coach, broke the tape at the Toronto Waterfront Marathon to claim the title of Canada’s marathon champions.

Elmore ran a time of 2:25:14, finishing as the first Canadian woman and fourth overall. Her race is the third fastest in Canadian history. She ran comfortably below the World Athletics Standard time for the 2023 Championships of 2:28:00.

Canadian marathon championship – Malindi Elmore is your 2022 CHAMP!🔥🇨🇦 Ten years in the making, the Tokyo Olympian rips through Toronto in 2:25:14. Third-fastest time in Canadian history. pic.twitter.com/XIjEIii5VS — Athletics Canada (@AthleticsCanada) October 16, 2022

Hofbauer crossed the line in a time of 2:11, finishing as the first Canadian and fifth overall. This is his third time winning the title of Canadian Marathon Champion. He was hoping to run under the World Standard time of 2:09:40, but was fatigued in the last stretch of the race after covering a break away attempt by Rory Linkletter, the Canadian Half Marathon record holder, at the 30 kilometer mark.

After some cat-and-mouse tactics, Hofbauer has surged to a decisive lead over Linkletter through 30K. Hofbauer is through in 1:32:30, just over 2:10 finish pace.#TOWaterfront42K#chooseTOrun — TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon (@TOwaterfront42k) October 16, 2022

Hofbauer attends the University of B.C. Okanagan and is studying psychology. He will now turn his attention to the cross country season with the Heat and is looking to help the team on their quest for nationals. The team is coached by Elmore.

Both Kelowna athletes raced in the Tokyo Olympics and now have their sights set on the 2024 Paris Olympics.

