Malindi Elmore and Trevor Hofbauer, post Vancouver Eastside 10km (Elmore/ Submitted)

Kelowna Olympians break the tape at the Canadian Marathon Championships

The UBCO Heat coach and athlete are Canada’s marathon champions.

The Okanagan Heat prepared two local Olympians to win the Canadian Marathon Championships with spicy times.

Trevor Hofbauer, UBCO Heat cross country athlete, and Malindi Elmore, the Heat coach, broke the tape at the Toronto Waterfront Marathon to claim the title of Canada’s marathon champions.

Elmore ran a time of 2:25:14, finishing as the first Canadian woman and fourth overall. Her race is the third fastest in Canadian history. She ran comfortably below the World Athletics Standard time for the 2023 Championships of 2:28:00.

Hofbauer crossed the line in a time of 2:11, finishing as the first Canadian and fifth overall. This is his third time winning the title of Canadian Marathon Champion. He was hoping to run under the World Standard time of 2:09:40, but was fatigued in the last stretch of the race after covering a break away attempt by Rory Linkletter, the Canadian Half Marathon record holder, at the 30 kilometer mark.

Hofbauer attends the University of B.C. Okanagan and is studying psychology. He will now turn his attention to the cross country season with the Heat and is looking to help the team on their quest for nationals. The team is coached by Elmore.

Both Kelowna athletes raced in the Tokyo Olympics and now have their sights set on the 2024 Paris Olympics.

READ MORE: Okanagan Olympians succeed at the Boston Marathon

READ MORE: Vancouver felt Heat from Kelowna at 10-km race

Trevor Hofbauer captures 3rd Canadian marathon title, Elmore wins women's title
Canada, New Zealand book quarterfinals at Women's Rugby Cup

Adobe stock
It's Election Day in Central Okanagan: Here's everything you need to know

Moyra Baxter
End of an era for Central Okanagan school trustee

