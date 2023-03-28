(@TheWHL/Twitter)

Kelowna native earns WHL Player of the Week honours

Jalen Luypen is a Chicago Blackhawks prospect

A centreman from Kelowna took one more step in realizing his professional hockey dreams in the final week of the WHL regular season.

Jalen Luypen, a prospect for the NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks, was named the Player of the Week for the league on March 26 for a six-point effort in the Tri-City Americans’ season finale.

The Americans topped the Spokane Chiefs 7-4, with Luypen notching his first junior career hat trick.

Luypen is a product of the Okanagan Hockey Group program, and spent his first four seasons in the WHL with the Edmonton Oil Kings. With his junior career now wrapped up, Luypen is expected to join the Rockford IceHogs, the AHL affiliate of the Blackhawks.

(@TheWHL/Twitter)
