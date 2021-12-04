Kelowna mountain bikers shred Knox Moutain in the dark

Eric Norkum sending a rock roll with Kelowna in the background (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News) Riders at the base of Shale Trail on Knox mountain(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News) Joe Roberts ripping berms on Knox(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News) Eric Norkum and Joe Roberts from Cyclepath Kelowna with helmet and bike lights (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News) Long exposure of mountain bikers night-riding on Knox (Joe Roberts, @Jumpintoframe, jumpintoframe.com)

Even in the dark, Knox mountain remains a local favourite for post-work adventures.

After sunset Knox mountain park becomes speckled with lights from the headlamps of dog walkers, runners and mountain bikers.

Riders like Cyclepath employees Eric Norkum and Joe Roberts keep the trail illuminated when daylight hours are short with powerful lights attached to both their handlebars and helmets. The duo has been making the most of Kelowna’s warm winter by getting out to ride Knox whenever they can — provided their lights are charged up first.

Mountain biking in the dark can seem risky but riding in a well-used area, like Knox mountain, with the proper gear minimizes danger and allows for year-round fun.

“You should not be testing the limits of what you can ride in the dark”, says mountain bike expert and Cyclepath Kelowna employee Stephanie Ford.

Ford likes connecting the trails around Kathleen Lake to her regular Knox lap for a sense of remoteness without being on dangerous terrain.

She uses a safety beacon on her rides that sends her location out to selected contacts, keeping her safe if something were to happen. And of course, she always wears her helmet.

“I always empower myself to deal with any situation,” she said. “It is important to be a responsible rider at all times, but especially at night.”

READ MORE: Accessibility concerns raised as Kelowna ponders banning vehicles from Knox Mountain

READ MORE: Revelstoke’s Casey Brown wins downhill mountain biking nationals

@Rangers_mom

Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaMountain biking