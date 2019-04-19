Chera Harris and son Harris James celebrate post victory. Photo: Isagenix

Kelowna mom drops pounds, changes life, wins prize

Chera Harris came first place at the 2019 IsaBody Challenge

A Kelowna mom who was just looking to lose a few pounds, earned recognition for her hard work and weight loss at the 2019 IsaBody Challenge in Ottawa hosted by Isagenix.

Chera Harris’ personal story of losing over 100 pounds while using diet products earned her top honours out of the 12 participants who entered in the event.

Along side her impressive weight-loss story, Harris won $10,000 as well as an all-expenses paid vacation to Costa Rica, where she plans on taking time off with her son.

“I’m just a single mom, working multiple jobs, and my whole life has been changed by this,” said Harris.

“I started dieting and I would just yo-yo over and over again, I was introduced to Isogenix and it was like a light bulb came on. I just feel good and I stuck with it.”

READ MORE: UBC Okanagan study suggests ditching cheat days on diet

READ MORE: Act of kindness caps of Kelowna pee wee hockey team’s season

The IsaBody Challenge is a 16-week contest were participants share their life and weight transformations. Harris said she was just looking to shed a few pounds and return to feeling comfortable in her own skin again. In her first four months of using Isogenix products, Harris was down 44 pounds and was ready to lose more.

She said that it’s crazy how embraced she was by this large community of passionate people.

“It’s shocking, I’m a small town girl, I’m incredibly fortunate for this, it feels like a dream.”

“It’s a beautiful community, I met other people with incredible stories, and I’ll be using the nutrition for the rest of my life,” said Harris.

She started at 270 pounds, and along with her workouts, Harris has lost over 100 pounds.

READ MORE: Ageless in leather and chains, Judas Priest brings Firepower to Kelowna

Harris has received a lot of love on Facebook, and she said she’s grateful for all of the support. Especially now, that with the win, she’ll move onto nationals, where she will represent Kelowna, as well as Canada, and compete against the winners from other countries.

But first, a victor’s spoils.

“In Costa Rica, I will cut a little loose, but after I will get back and continue training,” she said.

