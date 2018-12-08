Kelowna minor hockey team heads to Quebec for coveted tournament in 2019

The Jr Rockets will represent Kelowna for the first time in over 15 years

A pinnacle of minor hockey lies only 4,500 kms to the east of Kelowna, in Quebec City: the 60th Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament in Feb. 2019. This anniversary edition of the tournament is remarkable for Okanagan hockey fans because Kelowna will be sending a representative team for the first time in over 15 years, the Kelowna pee-wee tier 1 Jr Rockets.

The tournament’s unparalleled history glitters with the names of hockey legends, including Howe, Lafleur, Lemieux, Roy, Stamkos and Gretzky, who still holds the single season goal scoring record.

Kelowna Pee-Wee Tier 1 head coach and former Vancouver Canuck, Byron Ritchie, played in the tournament twice and has fond memories of his experience.

“Playing in front of a huge crowd for first time was incredible, and the whole vibe around the city of Quebec was electric,” said Ritchie. “Even the activities away from the rink are still memorable; tube rides down manmade ice slides, and skating on all the outdoor rinks was pretty incredible for a kid from Vancouver.”

RELATED: West Kelowna Warriors drop home game to Merritt, battle Vernon on Saturday

With over 200,000 spectators taking in the 12 day event, and several teams from the US and Europe, as well as Australia, Japan and Mexico, the experience could benefit players on both a cultural and a hockey level.

12 year-old Jr Rocket forward, Maddix McCagherty, is excited.

“We are so lucky to have been chosen. I’ve never been to Quebec before, where they speak a different language. It’s really cold there too, and it’ll be neat to see the ice sculptures and other outdoor activities,” said Maddix. “I can’t wait to play in front of so many people, it’ll be like playing in a WHL game.”

While teams apply for the tournament in the summer, performance is monitored by a selection committee, and only the best are accepted. Despite the teams success this season, acceptance into the tournament was a shock,

“It was a complete surprise as we expected the winter clubs (the typically dominant North Shore & Burnaby) to again represent British Columbia,” said team manager Brigget Tansem. “But this year the Quebec Tournament committee chose two minor hockey teams, ourselves and Semiahmoo.”

RELATED: B.C. axe thrower targets world championships

Perhaps the biggest summit to scale for the team, however, will be raising enough money so that all players can attend. Team fundraising co-ordinator, Marni Adams, informs that the team has begun raising money, and will launch a fund-raising push in the New Year.

Interests in financially supporting the team’s trip to the Quebec tournament can contact Marni at marni_l@telus.net.

— Files from Steve Cawley

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
West Kelowna Warriors drop home game to Merritt, battle Vernon on Saturday
Next story
A new Major Bantam hockey league will debut in B.C. next fall

Just Posted

Kelowna minor hockey team heads to Quebec for coveted tournament in 2019

The Jr Rockets will represent Kelowna for the first time in over 15 years

West Kelowna Warriors drop home game to Merritt, battle Vernon on Saturday

Warriors look for win against North Okanagan rival Vipers

Chirstmas safety tips for pets from Kelowna vet

Dr. Oz’s tips on pet safety and marijuana being the “new chocolate”

Rockets edge out tight 2-0 victory over Royals

It was a close battle throughout, but the Rockets won in their last home game before holiday break

Long lineups for Craft Culture market in Kelowna

You may want to wait to pick up presents for your family until this afternoon

VIDEO: This B.C. school leads country in vaccine donations to UNICEF

Federally funded Kids Boost Immunity uses quizzes to earn vaccinations

Judge rules private landowners can’t block public access to B.C. lake

The Nicola Valley ranch’s position was that it owned Stoney Lake and Minnie Lake

Half of Canada’s chinook salmon populations in decline: scientists

Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife In Canada says some are in danger of disappearing

When will we get results on B.C.’s electoral referendum?

Elections BC said it depends on the number of ballots it receives

Flair Airlines flight attendants issue 72-hour strike notice

Union representing 139 flight attendants said notice comes after both sides failed to reach agreement this week

One of B.C.’s major poinsettia producers says business is booming

Hilltop Greenhouses in Saanich grows 100,000 poinsettias a year

Renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma to give free concert in Canadian subway today

Ma will take the stage at 2 p.m., following a multimedia presentation combining music, art and technology

Canadian community rallies behind hundreds who lost their jobs ahead of holidays

ServiCom facility closure in Nova Scotia was announced Thursday, following weeks of pay delays

Wanted Kamloops man turns himself in

Cameron Cole is charged with two counts of possessing an improvised explosive device

Most Read