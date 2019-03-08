Photo: Netflix’s Losers. Episode 4: Stone Cold.

Kelowna man profiled in Netflix series Losers turns out to be a curling winner

The Netflix show Losers features Pat Ryan and how he changed the game of curling

Anyone who says curling is boring should be directed to the story of Pat Ryan.

In the recently released Netflix documentary series, Losers, an episode titled Stone Cold offers the story on how Ryan changed the game of curling forever after suffering a heartbreaking loss at the Canadian curling championship in 1985.

Ryan, who now calls Kelowna home, represented Team Alberta throughout his curling career starting from 1979, and won three Briar championships.

The Netflix episode, which features Kelowna landmarks like the Kelowna Curling Club and the WR Bennett Bridge, focuses on Ryan’s rise from a wild second place finish at the 1985 Briar, which he lost to curling legend Al Hackner of Northern Ontario, to when Ryan and his team changed the “boring” game forever.

READ MORE: Rockets prepare for weekend double-header against Kamloops

After the loss in 1985, Ryan was determined to win and implemented new tactics which decreased the amount of scoring and increased the “exciting” play in the game. Three years later, Ryan returned to the Briar with his new rink and tactics and won the championships with ease, but the result of their stratagems would expedite a massive change to the game.

The tactics Ryan used, which earned him and his rink the nickname the Ryan Express, were not-so-well-liked by the long-standing fans of the Canadian curling community.

In 1993, changes were made to the rules to make Ryan’s style illegal with the free-guard zone rule, which has helped make curling into the exciting and massively grown sport it is today.

Ryan, a once loser of the biggest curling championship in Canada, has transitioned into part of curling’s folklore where his winning ways were once determined to be “too boring.”

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
McDavid, Oilers beat Canucks 3-2 for 4th straight win

Just Posted

Wife reflects on husband’s death with dignified party: ‘There’s no roadmap’

“Everything about Dan’s death was a reflection of who he was here.”

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Warmer temperatures are rolling in to the valley

Environment Canada is forecasting something you are all going to enjoy for Sunday

Kelowna man profiled in Netflix series Losers turns out to be a curling winner

The Netflix show Losers features Pat Ryan and how he changed the game of curling

Too early to tell if flood or drought year ahead for Okanagan

Not even the Okanagan Basin Water Board staff know if it’ll be a flood or drought year

Rockets prepare for weekend double-header against Kamloops

It’s the final two times the teams will play this season

Fashion Fridays: 2019 spring trends

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Canada sees second straight monthly employment surge with 55,900 net new jobs

Canada’s February surge followed an even bigger gain of 66,800 positions in January

Annie Lennox pushes for global feminism on International Women’s Day

‘Feminism — we must use this word because it means empowerment,’ says Lennox

Column: Vaccinations protect everyone

Faye Arcand weighs in on anti-vaxxers

McDavid, Oilers beat Canucks 3-2 for 4th straight win

Vancouver has lost 4 of last 5 games

Renowned Canadian poet and novelist Patrick Lane dead at 79

Literary community responds to news of his passing

Silkscarf Winery awarded at Asian competition

Summerland winery’s 2016 Cabernet Savuignon receives gold at Hong Kong-CWSA International Wine Awards

B.C. offers to work with U.S. states on daylight saving time

Washington, Oregon, California considering ending time shift

Fraser Health taxied Surrey homeless patients to Chilliwack shelters, mayor says

Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove calls the practice ‘unacceptable’ in a March 5 letter

Most Read