Kelowna invited to disc-over ultimate in new clinic

‘Flickstart!’ program April 19 and 26

Yearning to learn how to toss a disc this summer?

The Kelowna Ultimate Players Society (KUPS) is hosting a pair of clinics this month, titled ‘Flickstart!”, on April 9 and 26.

“This event is the perfect opportunity for new players and those who haven’t played in a while to learn the basics or refine their skills in this fast-paced and highly athletic sport,” said KUPS Communications Coordinator Brady Strachan, who added that no prior experience is necessary.

The mixed-gender sport has exploded in popularity in recent years. KUPS is celebrating its 20th anniversary this month, and now hosts the popular ‘Sunflicker’ tournament every summer.

Registration for the clinics is $15, and comes with your own disc.




