Spokane Chiefs forward Jack Finley of Kelowna was revealed as a member of the 35-player selection camp roster by Hockey Canada on Dec. 1.

Kelowna hockey player participating in Canada’s National Junior Team Selection Camp

Jack Finley will compete for a spot on Canada’s National Junior Team at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship

A Western Hockey League player from Kelowna is one of 15 players invited to participate in Canada’s National Junior Team Selection Camp in Calgary, which runs from Dec. 9 to 12.

Spokane Chiefs forward Jack Finley was revealed as a member of the 35-player selection camp roster by Hockey Canada on Dec. 1. Players will compete for a spot on Canada’s National Junior Team at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship.

The camp will be held at the WinSport Arena at Canada Olympic Park and will include practices and two games against a team of U SPORTS all-stars on Dec. 11 and 12, before heading to Banff, Alta., for a training camp from Dec. 14 to 19.

“We know our athletes and staff are ready for a highly-competitive selection camp, and we look forward to assembling a group that will wear the Maple Leaf with pride and embrace the opportunity to once again compete in front of fans in Alberta,” said Alan Millar, Hockey Canada’s director of player personnel for the program of excellence.

Hosted in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta., the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship begins on Dec. 26, with Canada kicking off its tournament schedule against the Czech Republic.

