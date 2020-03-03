Kelowna’s Lucia Jakub competes at 2019 Elite Canada in women’s artistic gymnastics at the Centre sportif de Gatineau in Quebec. (Photo: Antoine Saito/GymCan)

Kelowna gymnastics star grabs exclusive spot in Candian High Performance Program

Okanagan Gymnastics Centre’s Lucia Jakab is one of 28 women in Canada to qualify

After an injury withheld her for almost a year, Kelowna gymnast Lucia Jakab’s tireless work has earned her a prestigious spot at The Canadian High Performance Gymnastics Program.

Missing out on the qualifying competition due to her injury, Jakab focused her efforts on her recovery. Along with her coaches, she submitted a video audition to the selection committee that was accepted and made her one of only 28 women in Canada to qualify for the program.

The Canadian High Performance Gymnastics Program is the preferred pathway for athletes aspiring towards the National team and looks to lead gymnasts in their pursuit for excellence at the highest international levels.

READ MORE: Okanagan College sees silver lining after first-ever PacWest basketball playoffs

READ MORE: Rockets lose defenceman for season after shoulder surgery

Jakab, a member of the Okanagan Gymnastics Centre in Kelowna with coaches Sergei Chelest and Yohandy Diaz, worked her way back from her injury to be accepted into the program’s Senior level, the highest in international gymnastics.

After her acceptance into program, Jakab and her coaches now prepare for the National Championships in Québec later this year.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

gymnastics

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Slumping Vancouver Canucks missing three key players at practice

Just Posted

Canadian reggae group, The Boom Booms, reunite for special show in Kelowna

The Boom Booms are a reggae band from Vancouver, B.C.

Kelowna gymnastics star grabs exclusive spot in Candian High Performance Program

Okanagan Gymnastics Centre’s Lucia Jakab is one of 28 women in Canada to qualify

Kelowna Chamber announces 2020 board of directors

Six open positions on the Kelowna Chamber board have been filled

Okanagan College sees silver lining after first-ever PacWest basketball playoffs

The Coyotes men and women programs continue to improve despite playoff losses

Journey Home launches new tool to end homelessness in Kelowna

The society plans to formulate an all-inclusive list of people experiencing homelessness in Kelowna

Kelowna volunteer wants to comfort, encourage Kelowna’s homeless

George Pierce is a volunteer at Kelowna’s Gospel Mission and the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society

B.C. minor hockey association apologizes after 8-year-old wins $200 cannabis prize at tournament

Dawson Creek Minor Hockey Association issued the apology as part of a larger statement on March 3

Police quiet on probe into suspicious Vernon motel death

RCMP officer says on-site investigation will ‘hopefully’ be concluding by Tuesday night

Amid COVID-19 panic, B.C. psychologist urges shoppers to not clear out grocery stores

Urgency, scarcity and anxiety are spurring shoppers to overbuy

Penticton Crime Stoppers seek information on ‘C the moon’ graffiti

The tag “C the Moon” has frequently been spotted around town in recent days.

Salmon Arm RCMP arrest man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Police say warrant for arrest related to parole violations.

Tensions rise as U.S. death toll from coronavirus reaches 9

All of the deaths have occurred in Washington state and most were residents of a nursing home

Human trials underway after B.C. researchers test new ‘superbug-killing compound’

Brinkman Lab team in Burnaby tested the new drug after discovery at University of Cincinnati

VIDEO: Fireworks battle captured on security camera at Salmon Arm car wash

Ongoing suspicious activity prompts business owner to reduce hours

Most Read