Kelowna gymnastics star grabs exclusive spot in Candian High Performance Program

Okanagan Gymnastics Centre’s Lucia Jakab is one of 28 women in Canada to qualify

After an injury withheld her for almost a year, Kelowna gymnast Lucia Jakab’s tireless work has earned her a prestigious spot at The Canadian High Performance Gymnastics Program.

Missing out on the qualifying competition due to her injury, Jakab focused her efforts on her recovery. Along with her coaches, she submitted a video audition to the selection committee that was accepted and made her one of only 28 women in Canada to qualify for the program.

The Canadian High Performance Gymnastics Program is the preferred pathway for athletes aspiring towards the National team and looks to lead gymnasts in their pursuit for excellence at the highest international levels.

Jakab, a member of the Okanagan Gymnastics Centre in Kelowna with coaches Sergei Chelest and Yohandy Diaz, worked her way back from her injury to be accepted into the program’s Senior level, the highest in international gymnastics.

After her acceptance into program, Jakab and her coaches now prepare for the National Championships in Québec later this year.

