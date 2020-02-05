Some of the most promising young golfers in the sport will converge on Kelowna in June for the Mackenzie Tour-PGA Tour Canada tournament at Gallagher’s Canyon Golf & Country Club this weekend. (Contributed)

Kelowna golf course ready for return of GolfBC Championships

Gallagher’s Canyon Golf and Country Club hosts The Mackenzie Tour this June

Golf season is fast approaching and both professional and amateur players are prepping to return to the GolfBC Championships this summer at Kelowna’s Gallagher’s Canyon Golf and Country Club.

The return of The Mackenzie Tour will celebrate its fifth season at the popular Okanagan links with aspiring pros looking to crack into the PGA. Last year’s winner Greyson Sigg, won the tour with a final round of 59, only the second time in Mackenzie Tour history.

PGA Tour Canada announced the 13-stop tour earlier this week where Kelowna will be the third stop, and will include stops in Vancouver, P.E.I and five courses in Ontario.

“We are thrilled to play 13 tournaments this summer for the first time in Mackenzie Tour history, which will allow our players more opportunities to advance their careers on their path to the PGA tour,” said managing director Todd Rhinehart on the tournament website. 

The Mackenzie Tour will take over Gallagher’s starting June 8 and will once again include the longest drive competition.

