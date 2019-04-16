Photo: 55+ BC Games website

Kelowna gearing up for 55+ BC Games

The games come to Kelowna in September

As spring and summer roll through Kelowna, the city is getting ready to host the 55+ BC Games that comes in September.

Kelowna was recently awarded top honours as the number one mid-size city for sport hosting; for games like the BC Games.

READ MORE: Kelowna named No. 1 mid-size Canadian city for sport hosting

The games celebrate +55 athletes from all over the province to come partake in games through a five day event. An average participation of 3,500 athletes each year brings an estimated $3.3 million in an economic impact to the business community.

“Kelowna is an ideal host for a large multi-sport event like the 55+ BC Games,” says President of the Kelowna event’s Host Society, David Graham.

“Residents know that an active lifestyle is one of our community’s greatest assets and draws. Our board of directors believes hosting the games will reinforce that sentiment and create a long-lasting opportunity to promote living at all ages in Kelowna.”

READ MORE: Kelowna to play host for +55 BC Games

Athletes in sports ranging from badminton and tennis, to triathlons and hockey come to compete in a large community driven event that celebrates sports as it impacts the quality of life.

The games run September 10 to 14. More information, and volunteer opportunities can be found at 55plusbcgames.org.

Athletes looking to join the games, or have competed in the past, are welcome to share their stories with Capital News by emailing mackenzie.britton@kelownacapnews.com.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New deal with Seahawks makes Wilson highest-paid NFL player

Just Posted

Kelowna gearing up for 55+ BC Games

The games come to Kelowna in September

West Kelowna RCMP search for missing man

Daniel Snyder went missing April 15

The Alternator ArtMart vending machine set to launch

ArtMart will launch May 2 in Kelowna

Matt Andersen brings new album to Kelowna

The Canadian musician will bring his 9 piece band to Kelowna April 23

Grieving the four killed in Penticton shooting will take time, expert says

People are going to handle grief differently, including feeling varying emotions, grief expert says

Fire at North Okanagan high school

Student alleged to have started blaze in wetland behind Clarence Fulton

Backcountry skier, 38, dies after falling down crevasse near Pemberton

Professional skier Dave Treadway was a father of two sons

Gruesome details emerge as trial begins for B.C. man charged in daughters’ Christmas deaths

Crown presents opening statement, calls first witness

Beards found to harbour more germs than dogs’ fur

Some of the microbes hazardous to human health

Bountiful, B.C., child bride trial wraps up in Cranbrook

Decision set for June in the case of a man who allegedly took his daughter to the U.S. to be married

B.C. nurses, emergency dispatchers get help for work-related trauma

WorkSafeBC changes also extend to publicly funded care aides

On National Day of Action, expert says overdose crisis is not about pain

There were 1,486 illicit drug overdose deaths last year in British Columbia

B.C. delivery drivers warned about ‘extremely violent’ wanted man

Tips coming in to IHIT, but Brandon Nathan Teixeira still at large

Motorcyclist involved in North Okanagan crash

Accident causes traffic delays for after-work commuters

Most Read