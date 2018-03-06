Sean Geall’s Kelowna rink was a winner over Newfoundland Tuesday in Regina. -Image: Michael Burns/Curling Canada

Kelowna foursome earns first win at Brier

Sean Geall rink defeats Newfoundland to run record to 1-4 at the Canadian championship in Regina

It took five games, but Sean Geall and his Kelowna Curling Club team have their first victory at the 2018 Tim Hortons Brier in Regina.

Geall, third Jeff Richard, second Andrew Nerpin and lead Dave Harper earned a 12-6 victory over Newfoundland/Labrador’s Greg Smith Tuesday afternoon in draw 10 of the Canadian men’s curling championship at the Brandt Centre.

Trailing 4-3, Geall and Co. broke the game open with a steal of two in the fourth end and four more in the fifth.

The Kelowna foursome (1-4) opened the Brier with four consecutive losses, including an 8-2 setback to the Yukon on Monday night.

RELATED: Kelowna Curling Club foursome books ticket to Brier

The teams are split into two eight-team pools at the Brier, with four in each making the playoff round. There is also a placement draw for teams that don’t make the playoffs.

The B.C. champs will close out the round robin with games tomorrow against Nova Scotia and the Northwest Territories, both 2-3.

