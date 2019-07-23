Kelowna-born Ryley Binne (bottom row, second from the left) and her team, the White Rock Renegades, celebrate a championships win that send her and her team to the Fastpitch Nationals in August. Photo: (contributed)

Kelowna fastpitch player en route to national championships

15 year-old Ryley Binne joins her White Rock team every weekend for tournaments

A young Kelowna fastpitch player’s dedication to the sport is taking her to the national stage.

Ryley Binne lives in Kelowna, but travels to the Lower Mainland almost every weekend of the season to join her team in White Rock. Binne stays dedicated to the long commute as there are more fastpitch teams to play against so the level of competition is that much higher.

The White Rock Renegades won the U16 provincial championships in Surrey last weekend, booking their trip to the nationals in August.

Binne, who plays second base, helped lead her under-aged team to a 4-1 victory in the finals. The Renegades beat other teams from White Rock, Surrey, Delta and Victoria.

Last year, she split her time between fastpitch clubs in Kelowna and White Rock, but decided to focus on her time with the Renegades to play at the toughest level.

While in Kelowna, Binne works out and practices with coaches with batting and fielding practice, while travelling to the Lower Mainland for weekend tournaments, practices and games.

The Dr. Knox Middle School student hopes her dedication and hard work in the sport will lead her to college fastpitch in Canada or the U.S.

But first, Binne and the Renegades hope for a strong finish at the national championships in Calgary.

