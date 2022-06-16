Kelowna Falcons welcome new rival Kamloops squad

Take dad to the ballpark for Father’s Day

After a six-game road trip, the Kelowna Falcons return home this weekend as they welcome the expansion Kamloops NorthPaws to town.

This three-game series will be a big test for the Falcons, who sit tied for fifth in the North division with a 5-6 record. The NorthPaws are in first place at 8-5.

Besides the on-field product, the Falcons have a weekend of events planned for all three games.

On Friday night (June 17), fireworks will take to the sky after the inaugural game between the Falcons and the NorthPaws.

Saturday’s game is the first specialty jersey night of the season as the Falcons will wear orange ‘Every Child Matters’ jerseys. There will also be a pregame ceremony with the Westbank First Nation.

And if you don’t have a gift for Father’s day yet, take your Dad to Sunday’s game as dads get into the game at half-price.

Friday and Saturday’s first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. while Sunday’s game will start at 6:05 p.m.

An advantage for the Falcons in this upcoming series is that the NorthPaws haven’t been good on the road to start the season. Kamloops is 7-1 at home and 1-4 on the road.

After a slow start offensively, the bats have been heating up for Kelowna as they’ve scored 21 runs over their last three games.

This is the only time this season the Falcons host the NorthPaws, but with the proximity of the teams, a new-found rivalry is sure to heat up. The Falcons go to Kamloops for a three-game series last in the season.

All three games this weekend are at Elks Stadium. For tickets, click here.

READ MORE: Falcon Friday: Jaden Parsons

READ MORE: Autographed Canucks jersey up for grabs in support of Kelowna’s Homebase

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BaseballKelownaWest Coast League