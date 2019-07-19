Kelowna Falcons swept in series finale

Kelowna battled back yet again but fall 11-8 to the Wenatchee AppleSox

A five-run seventh inning wasn’t enough to claw their way back as the Kelowna Falcons drop game three against the Wenatchee AppleSox.

Wenatchee got off to hot start with working their way to a 6-1 lead by the end of the second inning. Kelowna’s Wyatt Hummel made his first start of the season but it started on a shakey note as the AppleSox continued to add runs in the third inning, extending their lead 9-1.

READ MORE: Blind Fishing Derby returns to Kelowna

READ MORE: Falcons’ comeback falls short in third straight loss

The Falcons started to finally put pressure on Wenatchee in the seventh inning down 11-2. Five runs were brought it, including Tyler Grissom’s team leading 14th RBI of the season.

Kelowna had a chance for the full comeback with the bases loaded in the ninth inning, but were unable to capitalize as the Falcons would bring in only a single runner before Wenatchee closed out the game with a final 11-8 score.

The Falcons, now with a 12-32 record, hit the road for a three-game series versus the Port Angeles Lefties from Washington, U.S. starting Friday night.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
West Kelowna Warriors search for financial partners

Just Posted

Bike Skills Park in Kelowna is set to reopen

Cyclists can test the upgraded jumps on July 23

Blind Fishing Derby returns to Kelowna

The visually impaired pair up for a friendly fishing competition with the Kelowna Yacht Club

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and cloud, chance of showers

Environment Canada is calling for a sunny weekend across the Okanagan

WWII hero draws huge crowd in Kelowna

Around 1,000 people came out to hear the story of Marthe Cohn, the heroic Jewish French spy

$1.4 million Rowcliffe Park development in Kelowna complete

The first phase of the park was completed in 2017

Trudeau says Ottawa open to proposals for B.C. refinery as gas prices soar

Prime minister says he knows B.C. residents are struggling and the federal government is open to ideas

Clock’s ticking to share how you feel about Daylight Saving Time in B.C.

Provincial public survey ends at 4 p.m. on Friday

Province attempting to ease concerns over caribou management

CSRD receives letter promising more consultation while chambers of commerce meet with minister

Large No Frills meat donation overwhelms Salmon Arm food bank staff

Grocer fills freezers at Second Harvest with protein that will feed up to 600 people

High-flying ‘Canadian Sasquatch’ spotted in Salmon Arm

Bruce Jones enjoys showing champion belt while volunteering at community events

Couple found dead along northern B.C. highway in double-homicide

Woman from the U.S. and man from Australia found dead near Liard Hot Springs

North Okanagan seeks provincial approval of bag ban

RDNO timeline to have ban in effect by 2020 may no longer be possible

Trudeau announces $79M investment for 118 more public transit buses across B.C.

Contributions from municipal to federal level to fund more buses in a bid to cut commutes

Community of Oliver active in policing work

Citizens on Patrol, Speed Watch more active than elsewhere in the South Okanagan Similkameen

Most Read