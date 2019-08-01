Kelowna Falcons sunk again in game two of series

The Falcons are on the final stretch of the season

The Kelowna Falcons’ season is concluding with less than 10 games remaining.

After putting together a seven-win streak in eight games, the Falcons dropped their latest series to the Port Angeles Lefties, with the latest 4-1 loss Wednesday night.

The baseball team from Kelowna has struggled this season with a 16-27 record; they recorded their first and only series-sweep last week against the Yakima Valley Pippins.

“Although the team’s overall record has not been where they would like it to have been, I think this team shows incredible fight,” said Falcons’ broadcaster Trevor Miller.

“Coming down to the end of the season, It always happens that players depart due to getting back home and getting prepared for their school seasons but the level of play has not altered one bit for this team.”

With the current standings, the Falcons are only a few losses away from complete elimination from this year’s playoffs.

The Falcons kick off a three-game series against the Bend Elks from Oregon, U.S. on Saturday. The Falcons and the Elks sit in last place in their respective divisions, and three wins would be a good way to end the season on the right foot for both teams.

There have been some tough battles this season for the Falcons in the West Coast League, a league which had 29 alumni on MLB opening day rosters.

“The level of competition in the league this year has been at one of it’s strongest. With the addition of the Ridgefield (team) this year, who have fielded a very good team, I think the calibre of play has been outstanding,” said Miller.

Kelowna will then conclude their 2019 season with a final, three-game homestand against the Bellingham Bells from Aug. 9 to 11.

In the 4-1 loss to the Lefties on Wednesday night, the Falcons were unable to work their way back from an early deficit. Kelowna had solid pitching from Nick Nygard, but the bats were cold for the Falcons all night with only one hit in the first seven innings.

Defensive errors in the final frame would do the Falcons in, as the Lefties added two more runs to seal the series win.

The Falcons aim to avoid the series sweep Thursday night at Elks Stadium against the Lefties; it will be their last home game until Aug. 9.

