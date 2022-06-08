Kelowna Falcons see a little bit of everything through first few games since 2019

The Falcons have two more games on their homestand on Wednesday, June 8 and Thursday, June 9

After over 1,000 days, the first pitch of the Kelowna Falcons season was thrown last Saturday (June 4).

Friday was supposed to be the team’s opening day, but it was delayed one more day due to rain. The Falcons haven’t participated in the West Coast League

WCL since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In their opening series, the Falcons welcomed the Victoria Harbourcats to Elks Stadium and won two games out of three.

On Saturday, the teams played two seven-inning games to make up the postponed game from Friday night. In a very fast-paced game, the Falcons won the first game of the season 4-3. Despite only collecting five hits in the game, Kelowna took advantage of two errors by the Harbourcats.

First baseman C.J. Richmond from Western Illinois State University hit a solo home-run in the win.

Game two didn’t go the Falcons way as they lost 5-2. After giving up four runs in the first inning, the Falcons weren’t able to complete a comeback. A couple errors in the inning cost the team as well.

In the third and final game on Sunday, the Falcons bats came alive in a 9-2 win. Richmond and shortstop Troy Baunsgard both went 2-4 with two runs scored. Kelowna native Jared Parsons collected a double and a RBI.

Coming up, the Falcons hit the road for the first time to Victoria for a weekend series. On Tuesday night, the Falcons lost 5-4 in 12 innings to the Raptors.

Tickets for Wednesday’s and Thursday’s games are available here.

