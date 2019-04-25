Kelowna Falcons re-sign league MVP

Trent Tingelstad will return for the 2019 baseball season

The Kelowna Falcons Baseball Club will have their biggest bat return for the upcoming season.

Trent Tingelstad was the West Coast League (WCL) MVP last season, batting an average of .350 in 44 games with nine home-runs and 40 runs-batted-in.

The outfielder will look to continue from last season’s hot streak. Tinglestad was second in the league with his 40 RBIs, and tied for third in the league with 13 doubles.

READ MORE: Indoor baseball facility opens in Kelowna

READ MORE: Kelowna’s Korczak, Canada en route to U18 quarter-finals

Originally from Marysville, Washington, Tingelstad will play his third season of Summer ball with the Falcons this year. While at school in the U.S. over the fall, Tingelstad had a batting average of .374, 37 hits and 23 RBIs while playing Fall ball with the University of Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks.

READ MORE: Rockets extend assistant coach

The Falcons start their season June 4 on the road against the Bellingham Bells.

Tingelstad and the Falcons will return for their home-opening series against new WCL team, the Ridgeland Raptors for a three-game series starting June 7.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.