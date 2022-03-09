Kelowna Falcons name Doug Noce new head coach

The Falcons have missed the last two seasons because of the COVID-19 pandemic

The Kelowna Falcons will welcome some new faces to the coaching staff for their first season since 2019.

Doug Noce (no-chee) is the new head coach, the team announced on Wednesday. The former MLB prospect was named a First Team All-American in 1989 after winning the Division II College World Series title with the California Polytechnic University, San Luis Obispo Mustangs. Drafted in the 41st round of the 1990 MLB draft by the Montreal Expos, Noce played in the minor leagues for two seasons. He batted .206 with 12 doubles and 26 RBIs in his career.

After his career, he became the assistant coach at his alma mater and became the head coach for the 1994 season. He coached there for three seasons. He went on to coach seven seasons at Allan Hancock College in Santa Clara, California, coaching to a record of 136-86. His last season was 2000-2001.

Mark Nonis, the Falcons general manager played for Noce at Allan Hancock.

Noce isn’t coming to Kelowna alone. His brother John is joining him along with Angelo Loomis, who’s been named the Falcons catching/pitching coach.

John has coached high school baseball for the last 15 years at JW North and Ramona in Riverside, California. He won the 1985 College World Series with the University of Miami. After his college career, he played and coached for four years in Italy, followed by two years of coaching in the Chicago Cubs organization.

Loomis comes from the San Benito high school baseball program, where’s he’s been for the last 18 years.

The Falcons have missed the last two West Coast League seasons because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2022 season begins June 3 when Kelowna welcomes Victoria to Elks Stadium.

