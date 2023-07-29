Kelowna Falcons in Victoria pushing for the playoffs

The Kelowna Falcons are pushing for the playoffs with eight games to go. (Tami Quan Photography)

The Kelowna Falcons have reached the stretch drive of their season as they push for the playoffs.

With just nine games to go in the season, the Falcons are 25-21 on the season and 11-8 in the second half. Overall, they sit fourth in the division but in the second half, they sit third. The top four teams in each division make the playoffs.

The Falcons have been streaky recently as they swept Edmonton, got swept by Corvallis, and then swept Port Angeles.

Going into Saturday night, the Falcons have just eight games left as they fight for a berth in the postseason. The team is currently in Victoria, taking on the Harbourcats, who are one spot ahead of the Falcons in the standings (12-6; 31-14).

After games tonight and Sunday, the Falcons play one game in Kamloops on Tuesday and then finish the regular season with five straight home games.

Tonight’s pitch in Victoria is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Baseball

