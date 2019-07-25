Kelowna Falcons grab extra innings win

The Falcons overcame a 4-run deficit against the Yamika Valley Pippins Wednesday night

The Falcons got off to a slow start Wednesday against the Yakima Valley Pippins but clawed their way back to a 9-8 victory over the Yakima Valley Pippins.

Kelowna found themselves down 4-0 at the end of the fourth inning, but were determined to grab their third win in four games.

The comeback rally started in the fifth for Kelowna, chipping away at the Pippins’ lead with Matt Voelzke getting on the board first for the Falcons with a 2-run double. Conagher Sands and Jake Fischer added an RBI each to tie the game 4-4 by the end of the inning.

READ MORE: West Kelowna teen impressing at U.S. fastpitch tournament

READ MORE: Kelowna fastpitch player en route to national championships

The two teams went back-and-forth in scoring for the next few innings. Kelowna would grab an 8-6 lead in the ninth inning, but the Pippins’ organized their own rally and brought in two runs in the final inning to force extras.

In the bottom of the 10th inning, Richi Sede would pull the heroics out for the Falcons with a single that would bring in the runner from third for the win.

Kelowna looks to continue the hot streak with game two against Yakima Valley Thursday night.

The Falcons host the Pippins at Elk Stadium at 6:35 p.m.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan FC squeaks into playoffs despite loss at final home game

Just Posted

Carr’s Landing Art Tour is taking place this weekend

The event showcases Carr’s Landing artists

Kelowna Falcons grab extra innings win

The Falcons overcame a 4-run deficit against the Yamika Valley Pippins Wednesday night

Kelowna Cultural Plan is open and wants your feedback

Do the survey online and have your say on how the city should invest in the arts

McCurdy westbound lane closed after collision

Semi-truck and SUV collision on Franklyn and McCurdy Road

Kelowna city councillor speaks to Rutland residents about McCurdy project

‘I feel like I got more than a few next steps for my road,’ said Coun. Ryan Donn

Port Alberni teens charged with second degree murder, remain at large

Leonard Dyck of Vancouver was found dead at a highway pullout near Dease Lake

Summerland Rental Centre carries assortment of tools and equipment

Business has tools and supplies to help homeowners with improvement projects

Uber says it may not operate outside of Metro Vancouver over driver shortage

The province has said ride-hailing drivers must have a Class 4 licence

Motorcycle involved in multi-vehicle collision at Highway 1/Highway 97B intersection

Westbound traffic flowing, eastbound traffic being rerouted.

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: sunny skies in the forecast today

Your weather forecast for Thursday July 25th, 2019.

Air conditioning disputes are causing ‘cold wars’ in B.C. workplaces: report

As more offices turn to using air conditioning, employees are split on the ideal room temperature

Sister of Andrew Berry recalls urging brother to seek help

Sister of Oak Bay father accused in daughters’ deaths takes stand

Father of suspect in 3 B.C. deaths expects son will go out in ‘blaze of glory’

Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod are suspects in three deaths in northern B.C.

‘Baywatch’ star Pamela Anderson calls on Alberta premier to end chuckwagon races

More than 70 horses have died in the event since 1986

Most Read