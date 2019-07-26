Kelowna Falcons fly to 11-1 victory

The Falcons will look for the series sweep Friday night

The Kelowna Falcons are looking for a series sweep after an 11-1 win against the Yakima Valley Pippins.

The Falcons’ hot streak continues with their fourth win in five games and look to make up some ground from their last place position in the division when they conclude the series against the Pippins Friday night.

Pitcher Nick Nygard got the Falcons off to a great start, pitching just over five innings with zero runs surrendered, five hits and three strikeouts. Kelowna’s bats backed up their pitcher, bringing in 10 runs by the end of the fourth inning.

Falcons’ Cole Cummings recorded two RBIs, Marvcus Guarin had two RBIs, and Kelowna’s catcher Ezra Samperi brought in three runners with his first home-run of the season.

Kelowna extended their lead to 11 after Austen Butler knocked a single RBI in the ninth inning.

The Pippins finally broke the Falcons shut-out with a single RBI hit in the final frame.

The Falcons improve to 15-25 on the year and conclude the three-game series against the Pippins Friday night at Elks Stadium.

