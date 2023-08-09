Kelowna Falcons fall in game 1 pitching duel, need win to keep season alive

The Falcons are down 1-0 in the best-of-three series

The Kelowna Falcons lost game one of a three game series 1-0 against the Bellingham Bells on Tuesday night in Kelowna. (Tami Quan Photography/@kelownafalconsbaseball Instagram)

A pitching duel was predicted and it delivered, but it didn’t go in favour of the Kelowna Falcons in game one of the West League League (WCL) playoffs.

The Falcons lost game one against the Bellingham Bells 1-0 on Tuesday night (Aug. 8). The win gives Bellingham the 1-0 lead in the best of three series as well.

Koen Vant Klooster was brilliant, despite suffering the loss. He threw eight innings, allowing one run on two hits and two walks while striking out five batters. The only run he allowed came on a RBI groundout but catcher Colton Bower in the top of the fourth inning.

Kelowna just couldn’t get a run across home plate, as they only collected five baserunners (two walks, three hits) throughout the entire game.

Surrey native Ryan Beitel earned the win for Bellingham, throwing seven shutout innings, striking out eight batters.

The Falcons season is now on the line going into Wednesday night. Being down 1-0 in the series, they need to win to tied the series and force a game three.

First pitch on Wednesday night is at 6:35 p.m. at Joe Martin Field in Bellingham.

BaseballBellinghamKelownaLocal SportsOkanaganWest Coast League