Kelowna Falcons complete 9th inning rally

The Falcons were down 6-2 in the final minutes in game three against the Port Angeles Lefties

The Kelowna Falcons fought their way back from a four-run deficit Thursday night to a walk-off 7-6 victory over the Port Angeles Lefties.

Game three of the series started the same as the first two with Kelowna going down early in the game. Though Falcons pitcher Blake Tritch sat down the first six batters he faced, Kelowna found themselves down 1-0 at the end of the fourth inning.

After the Lefties made it 2-0 thanks to the 11th home-run of the season from the West Coast League’s home-run leader Matt Christian, the Falcons were able to get onto the board. Kelowna’s Cole Cummings and Matt Voelzke got to base to start the eighth inning before Jake Fischer knocked in a two-run single to tie the game 2-2.

READ MORE: Kelowna Falcons sunk again in game two of series

Nine runs would be scored in the ninth and final innings. The Lefties took their lead back after sending 10 batters to the plate to bring in four runs to take a, what some thought, game-clinching lead.

The Falcons brought in a single run in before they loaded the bases with two outs in the final inning. Brandon Hupe came into the game as a defensive replacement and stepped up to bat to deliver a three-run double to tie the game 6-6.

The very next at-bat Fischer delivered again, this time bringing in Hupe from second to earn the walk-off victory for the Falcons.

READ MORE: Emotional upcoming season for Kelowna Chiefs

READ MORE: Okanagan Sun prepared for season’s debut

Kelowna begins a six-game road trip starting Friday night. They return to Elks Stadium for the final series of the season on Aug. 9.

