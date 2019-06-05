Kelowna Falcons kicked off their season in the West Coast League baseball with a win over the Bellingham Bells. Photo: Kelowna Falcons 2018 file photo

Kelowna Falcons comeback to win first game of season

The Falcons kicked off their season with a 4-2 win over the Bellingham Bells

The Kelowna Falcons baseball squad started their 2019 season with a dramatic win.

Down 2-0 in the seventh inning, reigning West Coast League MVP Trent Tingelstad came to the plate with a Falcons runner on first base. Tingelstad wasted no time continuing his MVP-level hitting and notched his first home-run of the season to tie the game.

Pitching for the Falcons was solid as Kelowna was able to send the game to extra innings, earn a 2-run lead and have relief pitcher Matt Voelzke come in for the save and get the Falcons a 4-2 win.

Kelowna’s bats were led by Tyler Grissom, James Shimashita, Tingelstad and Voelzke.

Grissom went 3-for-4 in the Falcon’s debut, and Voelzke brought in a single RBI to give Kelowna the lead at the top of the 10th inning.

The Falcon’s continue their season-opening series with a rematch against Bellingham Wednesday night.

