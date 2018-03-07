The Kelowna Elite celebrate B.C. Ringette’s U16A provincial title Sunday at Rutland Arena.

Kelowna Elite wins B.C. U16A title

Kelowna Ringette Association team qualifies for Westerns in Saskatoon.

Kelowna’s U16A Elite found home ice very to their liking in winning the 2018 Ringette B.C. provincial championship.

The KRA reps defeated Vernon in Sunday’s gold medal final at Rutland Arena.

As the B.C. champs, Kelowna U16A Elite will now carry the province’s colours at the Western Canadian Ringette Championships, March 21 to 24 in Saskatoon.

“As a group, we set a goal of winning Westerns this year,” said Kelowna coach Todd MacMillan.“Our first step was getting to Westerns and needed to win provincials to put ourselves back in contention after finishing fourth last year. Our focus last weekend was never quit and to take our opponent’s time and space away wherever possible. The players responded and played five very solid games during weekend round robin play. They never quit.

“We know there will be some great teams in Saskatoon, but we need to believe we that we can and deserve to be in the gold medal final at Westerns.”

Two other Kelowna teams made it to the podium at provincials. The U19A squad won silver, while the U14As took bronze.

TORL Cup action saw Kelowna Open B, Kelowna U16A, the Kelowna U12A squads all win their respective TORL league titles.

