Jacob Rubuliak (left) bikes up Knox Mountain alongside another cyclist. (Contributed)

Kelowna cyclist breaks national ‘everesting’ record

Jacob Rubuliak, 17, rode up and down Knox Mountain 38-and-a-half times, the equivalent elevation of Mount Everest

Knox Mountain may not be Everest but for one Kelowna cyclist, it’s pretty close.

Jacob Rubuliak, 17, spent Sunday on Knox Mountain setting the Canadian record for “everesting,” a cycling record in which on one day, on one hill, you must climb the equivalent elevation of Mount Everest, the Earth’s highest mountain above sea-level.

He climbed the 8848 metres in 9 hours and 33 minutes, riding up and down Knox 38-and-a-half times.

The extra half was a failsafe, in case the app on his phone measuring elevation didn’t match the elevation on his GPS.

The 17-year-old beat the previous record by almost 25 minutes.

Watch a video of Rubuliak’s triumph below.

Most Read