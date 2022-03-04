Kelowna Christian falls in B.C. Championship quarters

The Kelowna Christian School Knights bowed out of the ‘A’ Girls BC Basketball Championship on Mar. 3 in the quarterfinals.

Playing in front of a home crowd as host, the Knights had booked their ticket to the quarters via a decisive 85-28 win on opening day on Mar. 2 over the King David Lions. Hannah Lommer was named Player of the Game for Kelowna Christian.

That set up a Thursday matchup between the fourth-seed Knights and the fifth-seed Fernie Secondary Falcons. The Knights went into the half down 32-28, before an eventual 65-54 defeat.

Kelowna Christian now goes on to face Immaculta this morning to decide who plays for fifth place and who plays for seventh place.

Fernie, meanwhile, will play Credo Christian in one of the Friday semifinals, with Vernon Christian and Unity Christian battling in the other.

