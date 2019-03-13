Kelowna Chiefs shut out Summerland Steam in 5-0 decision

Chiefs now lead Junior B division finals series three games to one

It was a 5-0 shutout victory for the Kelowna Chiefs as they defeated the Summerland Steam in the fourth game of a best of seven playoff series on Tuesday evening.

The game, at the Summerland Arena, is part of the division finals in the Okanagan/Shuswap Conference: Okanagan Division of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League.

The Chiefs finished the regular season in first place, while the Steam were in second place in regular season action.

Scoring opened at 4:33 in the first period when Brody Dale scored for the Chiefs, assisted by Devin Sutton and Kayson Gallant.

RELATED: Kelowna Chiefs trounce Summerland Steam 7-1

RELATED: Summerland Steam lose to Kelowna Chiefs

In the second period, Jordan Lowry scored at 10:06, assisted by Ryan Stack.

Tyler Love added a power play goal at 2:55, with assists by Lowry and Myles Mattila.

In the third period, Lane Pattison, assisted by Stack, added a Kelowna goal at 6:21.

Sutton supplied the final goal, unassisted, at 5:27.

The Chiefs lead the series three games to one.

The next action in the series is on Thursday, March 14 at the Rutland Arena in Kelowna. Puck drop is 7 p.m.

Additional games, if needed, will be at the Summerland Arena on Friday, March 15 at 7:30 p.m. and at the Rtland Arena in Kelowna on Sunday, March 17 at 7 p.m.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna Rockets look for a win
Next story
Carey Price breaks Canadiens’ goalie record with 315 wins

Just Posted

Okanagan College students shine during business competition

The Western Canadian Business Competition was held last weekend at Okanagan College

Resolution calls for gas price regulation

District of Sicamous resolution, to be presented this spring, claims B.C. prices are too high

Kelowna council moves ahead with regulations for short-term rentals, with a caveat

The decision was made last night in Kelowna council chambers

Two vehicle crash causes traffic delays in West Kelowna

The morning traffic is being affected by a crash at Ross Road

Ending the stigma: Registration opens for fundraiser promoting mental health

The annual Ride Don’t Hide event will be held June 23 in Kelowna

Horse skips on ‘mare-garita mix’ at Okanagan drive-thru liquor store

Vernon’s Longhorn Pub had a four-legged, not four-wheeled, visitor to their drive-thru Tuesday

Air Canada, WestJet expected to take financial hit from 737 Max 8 ban

The ban comes four days after the Ethiopian Airlines disaster that killed all 157 people on board

200 tremors recorded near Vancouver Island due to ‘tectonic dance’

The tremors were not felt but provide useful information to scientists

‘Modesty is important:’ B.C. trustee’s new dress code moves ahead despite opposition

Despite heated exchanges and wild claims, Chilliwack school board votes to move policy along

Facebook, Instagram are down – and everyone runs to Twitter

Mark Zuckerberg’s social media empire is out of commission

‘Bee survival is too variable to predict’: Okanagan beekeeper hoping for minimal losses

Ed Nowek of Planet Bee reacts to story about Kootenay honey bee farm with 70 per cent losses

Accused in gang-related murder in Kamloops seeks bail

Gordie Braaten is charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder

B.C. real estate board blames stress test for dampening home sales in February

Housing prices also saw a 9.3 per cent dip in February, with average sales sitting at $678,625

Missing Okanagan man found safe

Andrew Carl Erwood, 21, was last seen Valentine’s Day

Most Read