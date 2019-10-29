(Steve Dunsmoor - Dunsmoor Creative)

Kelowna Chiefs named No. 2 Junior B team in B.C.

The Chiefs have won 11 of 12 games this season

The Kelowna Chiefs are once again making their names known in the league and in the province.

Of the three Junior B hockey leagues in B.C., consisting of over 40 teams, the Chiefs 11-1 record has earned them the No. 2 rank in the province. They currently sit third in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL).

Last season, the Chiefs cruised to a record-breaking season with a 43-win season and a league-best 89 points. They were inched out of the playoffs coming within a series of contending for the Junior B championship, the Cyclone Taylor Cup.

With their solid start this season, the Chiefs will look to continued their success but also look to advance to the championships for the first time in franchise history.

The Kelowna Chiefs return to action this weekend with back-to-back games at Rutland Arena starting Friday at 7 p.m.

Most Read