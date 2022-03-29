Kelowna Chiefs looking for alternate jersey entries

The contest is in collaboration with the Westbank First Nation

The Kelowna Chiefs are looking for some help to design a new alternate jersey.

The KIJHL team are working in collaboration with Westbank First Nation for the new jersey. They are looking for a local Syilx/Okanagan artist to design the jersey in a contest-style format.

Discussions between the two sides started around December, coming up with the jersey idea in January.

“We originally talked with them back around Christmas time,” said Kelowna Chiefs President Jason Tansem. “They were all on board with us keeping the name ‘Chiefs’ and through discussions and a couple of weeks after, we discussed our third jersey… it’s a good way to incorporate Westbank First Nation.”

In the release, it states that the logo should demonstrate what “chief means to you”. They are not yet looking for an updated version of the current logo but a symbolic, personal description of the ‘chief’.

The team is, however, also going to begin a transition away from its current logo.

“We’re going to transition to our ‘K’ logo that we use already,” said Tansem. “We have two, the traditional head and the K logo. We’ve actually been implementing our K logo more and more over the years and I would say in two years, it’ll be strictly just the K logo that we’ll be using with everything. We’ve already started the transition.”

The top three jersey designs will be selected by the Chiefs brass and voted on by Syilx members and hockey fans over social media.

The artist whose jersey gets selected will receive $1,500 and a commemorative jersey featuring their design.

Participants who want to enter must get their design in by June 15. Entries can be submitted here.

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets snap seven-game losing streak

READ MORE: West Kelowna Warriors rolling into BCHL playoffs

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hockeyKelownaKIJHL