The Kelowna Chiefs goalie Braeden Mitchell was named the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League’s second Star of the Week. (Photo: Dunsmoor Creative)

Kelowna Chiefs goalie named second Star of the Week

Braeden Mitchell has been instrumental in this year’s winning season

The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League has named the Kelowna Chiefs goalie as the second Star of the Week.

Braeden Mitchell has led the Chiefs to a 25-10-2 record with a .928 save percentage and an average of only 2.19 goals against. Over the week, Mitchell stopped 73 of 75 shots in a 2-2 tie and a 4-0 win and is looking forward to helping the Chiefs as the season winds down.

“I felt my play has been solid lately stepping up to help my team out in tight situations making some key saves in close games,” said Mitchell

“It always feels amazing when you can look up and see a big zero on the board, the team made it really easy to play that game (the 4-0 win) because everyone was pulling on the same rope.”

READ MORE: Kelowna golfer starts 2020 on strong note with podium finish

READ MORE: League donates $2,500 to memorial scholarship for late Kelowna Chiefs president

So far this season, Mitchell has 15 wins, two losses, two ties and two shut-outs.

Beaver Valley Nitehawks forward Simon Nemethy was named the first Star of the Week while the Revelstoke Grizzlies defenceman Brenden Vulcano was named the Second Star.

The Kelowna Chiefs return to action Jan. 18 when they host the Summerland Steam at Rutland Arena.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna golfer starts 2020 on strong note with podium finish

Just Posted

YLW soars to over two million passengers for second consecutive year

In 2019, passengers totalled 2,032,144 — 26,886 fewer than in 2018

Kelowna Chiefs goalie named second Star of the Week

Braeden Mitchell has been instrumental in this year’s winning season

Kelowna expected to warm up by the weekend

Earlier this week Kelowna was hit with freezing temperatures as low as -28 with the wind chill

Police on scene of two-vehicle incident on Spall and Harvey in Kelowna

Traffic moving slow through intersection

Kelowna rink crowned champion at 2020 blind curling provincials

Local curlers will help represent Team BC at the Canadian Vision Impaired Championships in 2021

VIDEO: Ken Jennings wins Jeopardy! ‘Greatest of all Time’ title

Champ bested professional gambler James Holzhauer and TV host/actor Brad Rutter

Andrew Weaver to step away from B.C. Greens, sit as independent

Former party leader to still represent Oak Bay-Gordon Head riding

B.C.’s Puntzi Mountain shatters record lows at -48 C

School buses cancelled, but classes open for kids in the Cariboo Chilcotin School District

VIDEO: Highway 1 shut down in Abbotsford, Chilliwack due to whiteout, blowing snow

Police say they are struggling to reach stranded motorists

Princeton man pleads guilty to robbery related to home invasion

Johnathan Haller will be eligible for parole in June

Pipeline at centre of B.C. conflict is creating jobs for First Nations: chief

All 20 elected band councils along the Coastal GasLink pipeline route have signed benefits agreements

Meghan Markle visits women’s shelter in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving to Canada as they step back from Royal Family

Morning start: Why does your phone die so fast in the cold?

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Hellebuyck makes 41 saves as Jets blank Canucks 4-0

Winnipeg has won last 10 games against Vancouver

Most Read