Kelowna Chiefs goalie named second Star of the Week

Braeden Mitchell has been instrumental in this year’s winning season

The Kelowna Chiefs goalie Braeden Mitchell was named the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League’s second Star of the Week. (Photo: Dunsmoor Creative)

The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League has named the Kelowna Chiefs goalie as the second Star of the Week.

Braeden Mitchell has led the Chiefs to a 25-10-2 record with a .928 save percentage and an average of only 2.19 goals against. Over the week, Mitchell stopped 73 of 75 shots in a 2-2 tie and a 4-0 win and is looking forward to helping the Chiefs as the season winds down.

“I felt my play has been solid lately stepping up to help my team out in tight situations making some key saves in close games,” said Mitchell

“It always feels amazing when you can look up and see a big zero on the board, the team made it really easy to play that game (the 4-0 win) because everyone was pulling on the same rope.”

So far this season, Mitchell has 15 wins, two losses, two ties and two shut-outs.

Beaver Valley Nitehawks forward Simon Nemethy was named the first Star of the Week while the Revelstoke Grizzlies defenceman Brenden Vulcano was named the Second Star.

The Kelowna Chiefs return to action Jan. 18 when they host the Summerland Steam at Rutland Arena.

