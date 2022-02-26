The Summerland Steam and the Kelowna Chiefs are in playoff action in Junior B hockey (KIJHL).

Kelowna Chiefs defeat Summerland Steam 4-3, down in series 2-1

Game four is tonight in Summerland

The Kelowna Chiefs are within one game after a 4-3 win against the Summerland Steam on Friday night (Feb. 25).

After losing the first two games of the series, Kelowna came out firing with 24 shots in the first period. Two of them found the back of the net — a shorthanded marker from Alex Edwards and an additional goal from Levi Lamotte.

Kelowna’s victory gives them their first win of the series, trailing Summerland 2-1 in the best-of-seven set.

Summerland tied the game at two in the second period. Cole Waldbillig scored his third goal of the series to get within one and Prezton Stewart tied the game at the 15:49 mark.

The Chiefs would take the lead back before the end of the period as Lamotte scored his second of the game on the power play.

Spencer Horning restored the Chiefs’ two-goal advantage three minutes into the third period.

Summerland made it a one-goal game again when Jack Lynes made it 4-3. The Chiefs had to kill a penalty late in the game but they held on to win game three.

Frederick Larochelle stopped 32 of 35 shots faced. Kelowna finished with 52 shots against Summerland goaltender Ben Lewis.

Game four of the first-round series goes Saturday (Feb. 26) in Summerland. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m.

Kelowna extended the series by at least one game with the win. Game five will take place on Monday (Feb 28) at 7 p.m. at Rutland Arena.

