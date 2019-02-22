Kelowna’s Brooklyn Keller will represent team BC in the Ringette Bronze Medal match. Photo: Kevin Bugetti-Smith/Team BC

Kelowna athletes continue run at Canada Winter Games

Team BC sits 4th in total metal count

A week into the 2019 Canada Winter Games and Team BC has amassed 26 total medals. They sit in fourth place behind Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec who leads with an impressive 77 total medals.

While no Kelowna athlete has yet to reach the podium, Team BC has gathered nine Gold medals, five Silver medals, and 12 Bronze medals, including two Gold medals coming from Penticton’s Brayden Kuroda in two freestyle skiing events.

Kelowna’s Brookyln Keller will lead her ringette team, which includes multiple Okanagan athletes, into the Bronze medal match in woman’s ringette late on Friday afternoon. Keller is joined by Coldstream’s Alyssa Racine, and Vernon’s Aly Carter and Abby Williamson. Team BC women’s ringette looks to add another Gold medal to Team BC’s stack, and to do proud the Okanagan fans that’ll be cheering them on.

RELATED: B.C. athlete takes home gold in freestyle aerials at Canada Games

Kelowna’s Jacob Rubuliak has had a terrific run for Team BC. The 16-year-old speed skater competed in multiple events with his highest result coming in at sixth in the 5000 m long track speed skating.

Team BC’s male hockey team which features three Kelowna Rockets prospects will be competing for seventh Friday afternoon against Team New Brunswick.

Meanwhile, Team BC’s women’s hockey team is chock-full of talent from the Okanagan, including Kelowna’s Kiara Stecko. The women’s team will make their 2019 Canada Games debuts against Team Alberta Feb. 24. The team includes West Kelowna’s Sarah Paul, Lake Country’s Chanreet Kaur Bassi and Sydney Neustaeter, Coldstream’s Anne Cherkowski, and Penticton’s Anna MacCara and Reece Hunt.

RELATED: Historic night in Red Deer as 2019 Canada Winter Games kicks off

Kelowna’s Jordyn Yendley’s Winter Games will start Feb. 28 in synchro female trampoline gymnastics, while Lake Country’s Daniel Loban, who won Silver at the 2018 CWG, is still set to compete for Team BC’s snowboard cross team.

Kelowna Capital News will provide updates from local athletes as the 2019 Games continue through to Mar. 3.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan junior boys teams heading to basketball provincials.
Next story
Patriots owner Robert Kraft accused of soliciting prostitute

Just Posted

UPDATE: Skier from Denmark dies at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

No foul play is suspected

Crews continuing to clear rock north of Summerland

Site has had no movement for the past eight days

Kelowna developer makes an effort to help students left homeless after flood

U-Two developer is making an effort to help university students who were left in a lurch

Okanagan junior boys teams heading to basketball provincials.

The provincials invite 32 of the top junior teams in the province

Two accidents on Highway 97 near Vernon College

Emergency personnel have been called to two separate incidents on Highway 97 near Okanagan College

Music Rundown: Who you should be watching play live this week

Fill your calendar this week with these great shows

Girl heard saying ‘Help my Dad’ in suspicious radio message on Vancouver Island

Police asking for help following mysterious signals from somewhere between Comox and Sayward

Reports of rashes prompt closure of all Harrison Hot Springs pools

Public pool available after Fraser Health shut down all five mineral pools until further notice

No treatment for highly infectious measles, says doctor

10 cases of measles confirmed in Vancouver as of Friday

Two more measles cases confirmed in Vancouver

It brings the number of total cases within the city connected to the outbreak to ten

Okanagan man breeds surplus of snake food – advertises free mice to a good home

Diablo, a Bull Python, eats only one mouse per week.

No gas in Okanagan town as lone station closed for renovations

Falkland’s Petro Canada will remain closed for renovations until March 1

Shuswap facility adds 60 long-term care beds

Mount Ida Mews hosts grand opening of second phase in Salmon Arm

UPDATE: One dead after crash on Highway 97A near Armstrong

Police have confirmed that one person is dead following an accident on Highway 97A Friday

Most Read