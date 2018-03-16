Kelowna athletes, coach shine at nationals

Four athletes from Kelowna’s Rodney Hobson Karate Academy made their presence felt as members of Team B.C. at the 2018 Karate Canada National Championships in Halifax, NS.

Lauren Reid, Emma Tamaki, Kyle Beaudoin (16/17 -68kg kumite) and Daniel Lam (U21 kata) all earned the right to represent BC at nationals, thanks to top-two placings in their categories in B.C.

Local instructor Rodney Hobson also served as head coach and team manager for the Karate BC team.

“Competing against the best in the country is a challenge for all sports and athletes, but our local Kelowna athletes rose to the occasion in a big way,” Hobson said.

“I’m so proud of the all our karate athletes who represented their province on the highest stage of karate competition in Canada. All four athletes set a personal best this year, and have tremendous momentum to achieve future goals.”

Lauren Reid, 13, won her 12/13 kumite (sparring) division to become a national champion. She improved on her silver medal result last year to take home the top place.

“I reached my two goals this season, to win a national championship title and make the provincial team in kata (forms).” said Lauren Reid

Lauren also placed 5th in the 14/15 age category.

Emma Tamaki, 14, won bronze in her kumite division (14/15 -47kg) with some very tough matches and pressure fights.

Both girls have now qualified for Team Canada and will now represent the country on the international stage. The next for both is the Youth League World Cup in Umag, Croatia.

Kyle Beaudoin just missed the podium with a fifth place finish in boys’ 16-17, 68kg kumite, his best result yet at a national championships.

Daniel Lam had a good showing U21 Men’s Kata but did not place this time around.

Rodney Hobson, the head coach, was awarded Coach Developer of the Year at the awards ceremony following the event.

Team BC dominated nationals, winning the most gold medals (26) and the aggregate (89 total medals). This is the highest gold medal and total medal count in the history of Karate BC.

RHKA is a karate academy located in Rutland with classes for beginners to elite competitors, and even an after school karate program which some of these national calibre athletes have graduated from.

