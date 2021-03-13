(@kennedy.justinen/Instagram)

Kelowna athlete asks for support in pursuing Olympic dream

Kelowna’s Kennedy Justinen has dreams of one day competing in snowboardcross at an Olympic level

Most have goals for the future, whether that be a promotion, a new car or a dream job. For a Kelowna athlete, that dream is the Olympics.

Kennedy Justinen started skiing and snowboarding at a young age. Since then, she has dreamed of competing on the world stage. Recently Justinen reached a major milestone: competing on the snowboardcross World Cup tour.

A week ago the snowboarder announced on Instagram she would be competing in the final two Europa Cups for the season, plus Swiss Nationals.

“After entering competition in March of 2018, followed by 20 months of complete focus and international work, I achieved the first step to my big goal – competing on the snowboardcross World Cup tour.”

Justinen only discovered a true love for snowboard competitions after moving to Kelowna from their home town of Rocky Mountain House. Their first taste of gold was in provincials, placing first and second.

However at the time, Justinen’s educational path was pulling them in a different direction; balancing full-time work as a hairstylist with training on the weekends proved difficult.

However, later in 2018, Justinen shifted to pursuing snowboarding full time, and moved overseas to train.

This however also came with challenges, including financial strain. Training at an elite level comes with rapidly changing environments, new teams and teammates.

At one point, Justinen switched to a more ‘transient’ lifestyle, so she could afford training camps.

A GoFundMe has been started to help the Kelowna snowboarder support their Olympic dream. All donations will go directly towards coaching, accommodation, and travel.

“I believe that life has no timeline, and we have the potential to create our own path. Your support (would) send momentum soaring towards Olympic stages, and beyond.”

To support Justinen’s dream, click here, or search ‘Kennedy’s Road to the Olympics’ on Gofundme. So far, over $5,000 of the $20,000 goal has been raised.

READ MORE: Unattended campfires in Kelowna, West Kelowna cause two grass fires in 24 hours

READ MORE: B.C. now permanently allows takeout, delivery liquor service from restaurants

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

@newspaperphil
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Olympics

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. exits Brier with narrow loss to Alberta

Just Posted

(@kennedy.justinen/Instagram)
Kelowna athlete asks for support in pursuing Olympic dream

Kelowna’s Kennedy Justinen has dreams of one day competing in snowboardcross at an Olympic level

Coldstream residents discovered the previously targeted rainbow crosswalk (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Coldstream rainbow crosswalk vandalized again

The colourful crosswalk at Kal Beach was installed in 2017 as a symbol of inclusion of LGBTQ+ community

Vernon residents can breathe a little easier now that a dust advisory has ended in the area March 13, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Road dust advisory lifted in Vernon

The air quality advisory was lifted Saturday, despite particulate matter being above provincial target

Crews extinguished an early-morning grass fire Saturday (March 13), caused by an abandoned campfire. (Phil McLachlan/West K News/FILE)
Unattended campfires in Kelowna, West Kelowna cause two grass fires in 24 hours

Early-morning grass fire in West Kelowna comes after grass fire in Kelowna the day before

JC Rathwell (left) pictured with Bonnie Schadeck and Jim Armitage of Sassy Shoes, one of the first Kelowna businesses to test iSupport Local, an app dedicated to shopping local. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna entrepreneur launches app dedicated to shopping, supporting local

iSupport Local app and website created to support Okanagan small businesses, entrepreneurs

Ray Snitynsky found a family photo album in front of Sammy J’s in West Kelowna. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Is this your photo album?: Kelowna man looking for owners

Ray Snitynsky said he found the photo album by Sammy J’s in West Kelowna

A Ford logo is seen on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show on Feb. 15, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Gene J. Puskar
Ford recalling more than 275,000 vehicles in Canada due to airbag, tire issues

Part of two safety recalls issued, involving more than 2.6 million vehicles in North America

British Columbians who have been enjoying takeout beer, wine and liquor will now be able to order the service permanently – thanks to regulations implemented Friday by the province. (Pexels.com/Engin Akyurt)
B.C. now permanently allows takeout, delivery liquor service from restaurants

The change was made Friday, at the recommendation of industry professionals

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A Salmon Arm family saw an unexplained bright object in the night sky on March 10. (Pixabay Image)
Family reports UFO sighting near Shuswap Lake

They said the glowing object in the sky was similar to one caught on video near Penticton last year.

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Meng Wanzhou, centre, chief financial officer of Huawei, walks back to B.C. Supreme Court after a lunch break, in Vancouver, on Thursday, March 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. judge says evidence in Meng case fit for trial, not extradition effort

Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou is wanted in the U.S. on fraud charges both she and the company deny

Fraser Health Authority reported 44 employees of the 130,000 sq. ft. Vitrum glass manufacturing plant in Langley have tested positive for COVID-19 (Dan Ferguson/Black Press media)
COVID-19 outbreak, 44 cases reported at B.C. glass manufacturer

So far, 44 employees at Vitrum have tested positive, and the FHA has ordered vaccinations

Paul and Marion Bauer’s boat, Luna Mare, had to be repaired after the hull endured a deep damage after colliding into a rock in the Strait of Georgia. Since November, the couple have been living on their boat achored at Discovery Harbour in Campbell River.
German couple sailing the world find unexpected refuge in B.C.

Multi-year journey included a global pandemic, a damaged boat and being turned away at ports

Most Read