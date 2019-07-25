KARATE ATHLETES Members of Taneda Karate Dojo will compete at the Soke Cup-Chito-Ryu World Championships this weekend in Penticton. This is the first time the event will be in the South Okanagan. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

Karate athletes to compete in Penticton

More than 100 from region will compete in 13th International Soke Cup-Chito-Ryu World Championships

Karate athletes will be in the South Okanagan this weekend for the 13th International Soke Cup-Chito-Ryu World Championships.

The tournament will take place July 26 to 28 at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

READ ALSO: Davis wins gold in karate at B.C. Winter Games

Taneda Dojo has 103 athletes from Kelowna, West Kelowna, Summerland and Penticton competing at the triennial event. This is the first time that the Okanagan has hosted the competition.

The youngest competitors are six years old, while the oldest, in the Masters Division, are over 50.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna Falcons grab extra innings win

Just Posted

Iconic rock photographer Bob Gruen talks life, photography, rock ‘n’ roll

You may not be familiar with his name, but you’re surely familiar with his work

Raygun Cowboys to rock downtown Kelowna pub

Doc Willoughby’s Public House hosts ’50s-inspired psychobilly five-piece from Edmonton

West Kelowna’s Music in the Park offers back-to-back nights of fun

City of West Kelowna offers bonus round to popular summer concert series

Update: Family pet lost in West Kelowna fire

The fire was mid Thursday morning and none of the family was home at the time

Kelowna Falcons grab extra innings win

The Falcons overcame a 4-run deficit against the Yamika Valley Pippins Wednesday night

B.C. fugitives believed to still be in northern Manitoba, 3 days after last sighting

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for three B.C. killings

Karate athletes to compete in Penticton

More than 100 from region will compete in 13th International Soke Cup-Chito-Ryu World Championships

Chynna Deese, victim in northern B.C. homicide, remembered as ‘beautiful, free soul’

Chynna Deese, of North Carolina, is one of three victims in a string of killings in northern B.C.

Port Alberni fights bad reputation in international media amid manhunt for wanted teens

People have been quick to judge teens, says city councillor

Former South Okanagan lifeguard pleads guilty in child pornography case

Lawyers have requested pre-sentencing report with a psychological component

North Shuswap man reports waking up to find chainsaw at neck

Chase RCMP find people drinking alcohol, no evidence of reported assault

Chase RCMP seek man, woman wanted on separate charges

Zachary Edward Gordon Oudshoorn wanted for possession of property obtained by crime

Care costs for 42 horses seized in Okanagan now exceeds $70,000

SPCA seeks support to help care for the animals

Indigenous bidder kicks off ‘listening tour’ along Trans Mountain route

Project Reconciliation says the tour will begin in Kamloops in mid-August

Most Read